High School football playoffs round two schedules

2nd Round Football Pairings

West Virginia:

Class "AA"

#7 Point Pleasant @ #2 Bluefield- Sat. Nov. 18 @ 1:30

Class "A"

#11 Summers Co. @ #3 Midland Trail- Fri. Nov. 17@ 7:30

Virginia:

Class 2A Region C:

#3 Giles @ #2 Appomattox- Fri. Nov. 17 @ 7:00

Class 2A Region D:

#6 Grayson Co. @ #2 Graham- Fri. Nov. 17 @ 7:00

Class 1A Region C:

#4 Covington @ #1 Narrows- Fri. Nov. 17 @ 7:00

