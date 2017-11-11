Hokies upset by Georgia Tech - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokies upset by Georgia Tech

Posted:

The Virginia Tech Hokies found themselves on the road in conference play for the second straight victory as they battled Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Saturday's result was similar to last week's as the Hokies fall to the Yellow Jackets 28-22. Greg Stroman returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Hokies the lead, but the Yellow Jackets responded with their own 80 yard touchdown pass that would be the final score of the game. Sean Savoy and Jalen Holston had rushing touchdown in the loss for Virginia Tech. The Hokies drop to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Hokies will host Pitt on November 18th. 

