Mountaineers hold off Kansas State

After a close win at home last week over Iowa State, the West Virginia Mountaineers hit the road to take on Big 12 opponent Kansas State and were able to hold off the Wildcats 28-23.Will Grier threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns. His 10th straight game with two or more touchdown passes and his ninth game of 300 or more passing yards. Ka'Run White and David Sills each had two touchdown catches in the win for the Mountaineers. Sills now has 18 touchdown catches on the season. West Virginia improves to 7-3 on the season and 5-2 in the Big 12. Next up, the Mountaineers will host Texas on November 18th.