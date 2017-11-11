Midland Trail and Graham dominate to advance in playoffs - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Midland Trail and Graham dominate to advance in playoffs

Posted:

High School football playoff scoreboard 11/11:

West Virginia Class A 1st Round:

Midland Trail 35- Fayetteville 7

Patriots advance to host Summers County next weekend.

Virginia Class 2A Region D 1st Round:

Graham 48- John Battle 7

G-Men advance to host Grayson County next weekend. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.