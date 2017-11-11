Hundreds attend 99th Veterans Day Parade in Welch

It's known as the oldest Veterans Day celebration in America, where both kids and veterans alike enjoyed the festivities.

Hundreds braved the cold this morning for the 99th edition of the Veterans Day Parade. Leading off the parade was the Welch Police Department, who had some very special passengers on board... 9-year-old Wyatt Ogle and his 5-year-old sister Paige. For Paige, it was her first time riding in a parade. When asked if she had fun, she exclaimed, "Yeah!"

Wyatt explains what it was like for him to lead off the parade. "I'm thinking about waving at the people, and how lucky I am to be riding in a police car."

Arriving at the finish line in convertibles were Mayor Reba Honaker, and guest of honor Major Jason Lambert of the US Marine Corps. After their arrival, fallen soldiers were honored with a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.

Then it was time for the the marching bands. First up was Princeton High School. Next up, Wyoming East. The third band coming down the parade route was from Bluefield High. Then last but not least, the marching band from River View High School.

One veteran in attendance was McDowell County native Earl Pack. Pack happened to be in town on business this week, but decided to catch the parade before heading back home to Illinois. "I thought it was awesome! I thought it was great being here, especially for one of the oldest parades in the country, especially for Veterans Day."

