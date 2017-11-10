Hundreds lose jobs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN -- Hundreds of employees at Mylan Pharmaceuticals are unemployed after several sources confirmed to MetroNews that the company engineered layoffs.

According to the sources, between 200 and 300 people were let go on Thursday, November 9. The layoffs happened at two locations in Monongalia County: Greenbag Road and Collins Ferry Road.

Affected departments include accounting, HR, corporate security, customer relations and customer complaints.

Mylan told WAJR-AM that around this time last year, they had announced restructuring programs designed to streamline operations globally. The layoffs are part of that restructuring.

A spokesperson said there would be no further comments, including about the possibility of additional layoffs.