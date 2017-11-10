WVVA's LIVE Football Friday Scoreboard (Playoffs) - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVVA's LIVE Football Friday Scoreboard (Playoffs)

(WVVA) -

Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.

West Virginia

Braxton County - 14

Bluefield - 46 (FINAL)

Winfield - 29

James Monroe - 0 (FINAL)

Fayetteville - 

Midland Trail - (Saturday game)

Summers County - 28

Webster County - 0 (FINAL)

Virginia

Graham - 

Battle - (Saturday game)

Fort Chiswell - 13

Giles - 35 (FINAL)

Rural Retreat - 6

Narrows - 46 (FINAL)

Bland County - 13

Galax - 62 (FINAL)

Union - 13

Richlands - 10 (FINAL)

Blacksburg - 54

Jefferson Forest - 6 (FINAL)

Northside - 7

Abingdon - 0 (FINAL)

J I Burton - 19

Gurndy 14 (FINAL)

Marion - 21

Virginia High - 7 (FINAL)

Chilhowie - 56

Castlewood - 8 (FINAL)

