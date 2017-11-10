Mercer co. citizens honor vets in parade, walk of honor dedication

Friday morning, the people of Mercer County lined up and down the sidewalks in Princeton for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Local veterans middle and high school bands other organizations from our area marched down Mercer Street to honor those who served our country.

The parade was the culmination of a week full of events. Local service members say Mercer County always goes above and beyond for their veterans.

"This is Veteran's week there are so many events in Mercer County," said Paul Dorsey, serviceman and Vice President of the Always Free Honor Flight organization. "In the last 5 or so years, for no other reason than that the people really do care about their veterans, you can see resergence of pride for the people that matter most, the veterans."

After the parade some headed to the "Those Who Served War Museum for the "Always Free Walk of Honor" dedication ceremony.

43 bricks were dedicated to raise money to send veterans on a yearly trip to Washington D.C.

"There are no thanks big enough.," said Dreama Denver, President of Always Free Honor Flight. "We're doing something that I consider wonderful, but a very small thank you for what we owe to these men and women who serve this country."