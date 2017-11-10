Environmentalist who paved way for EPA changes arrives in Minden

Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
Company says it's part of global streamlining.More >>
Company says it's part of global streamlining.More >>
Friday morning, the people of Mercer County lined up and down the sidewalks in Princeton for the annual Veterans Day Parade. Local veterans middle and high school bands other organizations from our area marched down Mercer Street to honor those who served our country.More >>
Friday morning, the people of Mercer County lined up and down the sidewalks in Princeton for the annual Veterans Day Parade. Local veterans middle and high school bands other organizations from our area marched down Mercer Street to honor those who served our country.More >>
She is the environmentalist whose work exposing a chemical leak in Love Canal, New York, changed the way the Environmental Protection Agency responded to communities wrecked by toxic dump sites. But now, she is taking her fight to Fayette County, where some say another environmental crisis is unfolding in Minden.More >>
She is the environmentalist whose work exposing a chemical leak in Love Canal, New York, changed the way the Environmental Protection Agency responded to communities wrecked by toxic dump sites. But now, she is taking her fight to Fayette County, where some say another environmental crisis is unfolding in Minden.More >>
Authorities say a reality TV star killed a U.S. Coast Guard technician in a drunken wrong-way collision on a Virginia highway.More >>
Authorities say a reality TV star killed a U.S. Coast Guard technician in a drunken wrong-way collision on a Virginia highway.More >>
The 20 Days of Giving food drive continues across the Two Virginias.More >>
The 20 Days of Giving food drive continues across the Two Virginias.More >>