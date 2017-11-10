Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in DWI wreck - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in DWI wreck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a reality TV star killed a U.S. Coast Guard technician in a drunken wrong-way collision on a Virginia highway.

News outlets report that 25-year-old Melissa Hancock has been charged with driving while intoxicated and maiming following the death of 29-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill.

Hancock appeared on Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta," a reality show that focuses on women of short stature.

Dill was a Logan Township, New Jersey, native who was stationed in Portsmouth as an information systems technician.

Virginia State Police say Hancock struck Dill head-on around 2 a.m. Nov. 4 on Interstate 264. WCAU-TV reports that Dill was driving to pick up his wife, who'd been drinking. He died of his injuries the next day.

Hancock's attorney, Stephen Pfeiffer, says he's investigating the allegations regarding the "tragic accident."

