3 area food banks benefit from 20 Days of Giving

Posted:
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The 20 Days of Giving food drive continues across the Two Virginias.

On Friday, three area shelters received some much-needed supplies.

Operation Compassion and Catholic Charities split a large bounty of groceries thanks to generous customers from Grant's Supermarket at the Crossroads in Princeton. Meanwhile, customers at the Grant's in Glenwood donated a truckload of food to the Bluefield Union Mission.

"The donations of this food is very important because we've seen a tremendous increase, something like thirty and forty percent in the past couple of years,” said Ron Ciccolini, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

"This is a blessing in disguise,” said Robert Bennington, Operation Compassion. “There is a whole lot of people. We have over seven hundred signed-up for food."

20 Days of Giving continues until November 22.  Click here for a list of participating stores. 

