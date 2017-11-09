Concord Basketball ready to start the season

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord men will also kickoff their season tomorrow night on the road. As this group looks to get over the disappointment they had a year ago. The Mountain Lions will take on Fayetteville State in the CIAA/Mountain East challenge from Winston Salem tomorrow night. Concord is coming off a year where it missed the Mountain East tournament. This group will return 2 starters from last year and will have to replace a lot in their rotation. This team won 5 out of its last 6 games a year ago as they tried to make a push for the postseason, and head coach Todd May hopes that carries over into this season. "They saw what it took for success at the level we play at. They've carried that over to the fall now and they've been great leaders on and off the floor for these young freshman for what they are going to see this coming weekend."

To the womens side of things in Athens. The Concord women will also tip things off tomorrow night. The Lady Mountain Lions will take on Clarion as part of the Mountain East/PSAC challenge from Fairmont State. This group will return 3 starters from last year, however they will have 10 newcomers this year. This group is coming off a season in which they missed the Mountain East tournament. The league's coaches were picked to finish dead last in the league, and head coach Kenny Osbourne says none of that will matter to his team. "I think our attitude has changed. We did some major housecleaning there in the spring. I've actually enjoyed this bunch so far. I've had a lot of fun with them. I have to be patient because it is a lot of freshman. They'll be nerves as we go out there Friday and Saturday."