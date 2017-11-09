Richlands aiming for the upset

Richlands, VA

WVVA-TV

Richlands is lucky to be in the postseason this Friday. The Blue Tornado got in by two points as the 8 seed in their region at 4-6, and will make the drive to the top seed in Union. The Big Blues faced off with the Bears in their 2nd game of the season and only lost by 9 points. This team has faced one of the toughest schedules in the entire state that includes 7 playoff teams. However this team is very confident heading into the first round, and they believe they got a shot tomorrow night. "You got another opportunity to keep playing. To win the region, you have to beat the best team in the region. Whether it be 1st round or 3rd round, it doesn't matter to us. We got another opportunity to show we have a good football team. Even on the road we have another opportunity" said head coach Greg Mance. "We have a lot of confidence, we have each other's back. Confidence is a level we have right now. Now that we made it into the playoff, we want to go back to where we were last year at state, and win state" said senior Seth Johnson.