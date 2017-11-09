Summers Co looking for 2nd win at Webster Co

Hinton, WV

WVVA-TV

The high school football playoffs sometimes gives us a 2nd helping. Meaning a rematch from the regular season. We will get one of those on Friday night in Class A. As Summers Co makes the march up to Webster County.

The Bobcats will enter this 1st round matchup as the 11 seed at 6-4. While the Highlanders will host as the 6 seed at 9-1. With that lone loss coming to Summers back at home in late September. Since then Webster County has rolled through the competition winning 5 straight. However none of those came against current playoff teams. The Bobcats know that this game will be different than the one they had midway through the season, and they'll have to bring their "A" game. "They are going to make the adjustments that they think they need. A lot of times the other team thinks they are comfortable with what they were doing before. We are not going to make that mistake. Our kids are focused. We are going to have a good week of practice here and be prepared to go on Friday night" said head coach Chris Vicars. "Its not going to be easy going up there and getting another win that's for sure. We can't think of the mindset that we beat them once already. This is a regular playoff game that we have to take care of this week in practice and then go up there and get the win" said senior Tucker Lilly.