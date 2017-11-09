MEGA Business Showcase important for small business - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MEGA Business Showcase important for small business

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce put on the MEGA Business Showcase and Marketplace.

Over 60 vendors were in attendance networking with other business as well as showing off their product, food, or service to members of the community. It gave people in the community a chance to meet these businesses and try things out.

"It's a good way to network and for people to see the menu and get samples of the food to see what kind of quality they're getting and everything is made fresh in house even the stuffed pastries with the stuffed trout dip," said Melissa Graham, Executive Chef at Landings Restaurant.

