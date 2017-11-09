MEGA Business Showcase important for small business

A police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to failing to use his cruiser's lights and sirens in an accident that killed a motorist.More >>
The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce put on the MEGA Business Showcase and Marketplace.More >>
A new target was named Thursday in the case against a Raleigh County cardiology office state officials said may have exposed 2,300 patients to HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C.More >>
The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department recently got three new bullet-proof vests for the K-9 unit service dogs thanks to donations from 10 local businesses.More >>
The American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 held their 80th Annual Distinguished Citizenship Awards Banquet where they honored two recipients. Federal Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn and philanthropist Mrs. Daphne Peters both received the award during a ceremony at the Bluefield Auditorium Thursday afternoon.More >>
Federal prosecutors say a Wise County doctor will never practice medicine again after prescribing pain pills and Ritalin to an undercover investigator without a legitimate medical purpose.More >>
Police in Beckley are looking for two people in connection with a stolen credit card case.More >>
