Bluefield K-9 officers get bullet proof vests

The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department recently got three new bullet-proof vests for the K-9 unit service dogs thanks to donations from 10 local businesses.

The donation drive was organized by Larry Morhous of Brewster, Morhous & Cameron Law offices.

Bill Cole Auto Mall, Citizens Building Supply and Home Center, Cole Harley-Davidson, Douglas Equipment, Grants Supermarket, Dickie & Julie Johnson, K&K Music Co., Mercer Funeral Home and Cole Chevy Cadillac collaborated with Brewster to donate money towards the vest.

The police department says the vests were needed to keep the dogs safe in dangerous situations.

"Unfortunately dogs do come under risk and high stress situations out here," says Sgt. Brian Copenhaver. "We might have to do a robbery or we might have to do a track with an armed suspect. Sometimes the dogs are in harms way, so with the vests, it helps to protect them if something were to happen."

The department also has a fourth K-9 dog in training.

Sgt. Copenhaver says they were able to purchase a vest for that dog as well.