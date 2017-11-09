Two honored at American Legion Distinguished Citizenship Awards

The American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 held their 80th Annual Distinguished Citizenship Awards Banquet where they honored two recipients.

Federal Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn and philanthropist Mrs. Dafney Peters both received the award during a ceremony at the Bluefield Auditorium Thursday afternoon.

Several local veterans were in attendance as guest speaker WV State Commander Frank Cooley gave a speech about the importance of remembering those who served.

After a musical selection from students at Mt. View High School, local veterans presented the awards to Aboulhosn and Peters.

Post Commander Brian Krabbe says it's not often that the Legion awards two people, but both Aboulhosn and Peters were well deserved.

"With Judge Alboulhosn, all the stuff that he's done in the schools, what he's done for veterans, it's just amazing," Krabbe said. "And Ms. Daphne Peters her and her husband Charles have not only donated quite a bit of money, but they've gone and helped a lot of the clubs and organizations to make Bluefield a better place."

Judge Alboulhosn said he did not expect to be honored as Citizen of the Year.

"When I fist heard about it, I was very surprised and really somewhat embarrassed because I'm not real sure that I'm deserving," he said. "When I look at the list of folks that got it in the past, and I look at the men and woman in the room who have served our country, those are really the distinguished citizens of our community and I'm not sure I can stand equal to them but I'm very humbled by it."

Mrs. Peters says she was equally as surprised.

"I said, I said 'Why, why me? Why are you giving it to me?' I'm honored and humbled to receive this award and totally surprised that I was chosen," she said.

The ceremony closed with a lunch for those in attendance.