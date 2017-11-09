Turning much colder Friday

(WVVA) A strong cold front will move through our area tonight, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Friday morning with wind chill values in the teens and 20s at times. A few light snow showers and flurries are possible along the western facing slopes late tonight as the front moves through, but no accumulation is expected.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, but it will be breezy. High temperatures will only climb into the 30s. Wind chill values will continue to be in the teens and 20s at times. Dry and cold conditions will continue into Friday night and early Saturday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be dry and warmer with high temperatures climbing into the 40s.