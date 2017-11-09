Wise County physician convicted of health care fraud

Federal prosecutors say a Wise County doctor will never practice medicine again after prescribing pain pills and Ritalin to an undercover investigator without a legitimate medical purpose.

Gurcharan Singh Kanwal, 78, of Wise, Virginia has entered a plea to one count of health care fraud and one count of distributing Ritalin and hydrocodone. Kanwal has agreed to surrender his medical license and pay $472,500 in restitution to the Virginia Medicaid program.

Prosecutors say the investigation into Kanwal and the Coeburn Medical Clinic started after "agents received complaints that controlled substances were being diverted by employees and patients." An undercover agent with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, posing as a patient, was able to obtain the prescriptions between September 19, 2016 and February 22, 2017. Prosecutors say that Kanwal fraudulently billed Medicaid for services provided to the undercover agent because those services weren't medically necessary.

According to the Virginia Board of Medicine, Kanwal's medical license was issued on July 1, 1971.