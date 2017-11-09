WANTED: Suspects in Beckley credit card theft - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WANTED: Suspects in Beckley credit card theft

Police in Beckley are looking for two people in connection with a stolen credit card case.

They are asking for help identifying the man and woman pictured in the accompanying security photo.

Police say the pair attempted to use credit card at a local big-box store that was stolen from a car on Garfield Street on November 7.

You have any information on the identity and/or location location of the suspects, call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crimestopers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867. 

