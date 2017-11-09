Melinda Zosh

Melinda was born and raised in a small, rural town in Northeastern Pennsylvania. As a child, she loved to play outdoors and developed a passion for animal welfare from a young age. During her freshman year of high school, Melinda's passion extended to journalism. She became the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper and during her senior year and she won the Tom Bigler Journalism Conference's "Young Journalist of the Year" Award. Her calling to continue her journalism career was clear.



Melinda left her hometown of Montrose, PA and she decided to head south for college. Melinda is a proud alum of Liberty University, located in beautiful Lynchburg, Virginia! Go Flames! During her time at Liberty, Melinda served as a news editor and later editor-in-chief of the campus newspaper, The Liberty Champion. In 2010, Melinda won a Baptist Press Award for her article about Lynchburg city's pedestrian plan for students. However, she says her proudest moment was when one of her articles was published in The Washington Times.

While she was at Liberty, Melinda also served as Vice President of her Student Government Administration. She also volunteered at various community events in Lynchburg.

Melinda has also interned at various media outlets in Washington, D.C., including Accuracy in Media and Federal News Radio. Melinda is an alum of the Institute of Political Journalism (IPJ) program. She had the opportunity to take classes at Georgetown University while doing a full time internship. During this time, she got to interview one of her own journalistic role models, Bob Schieffer, a veteran journalist and former host of CBS's Face the Nation.



However, Melinda's love for TV reporting grew when she interned at WIVT NewsChannel 34 in Binghamton, NY. There, she had the chance to cover everything from a muscular dystrophy camp to a celebrity appearance at a local festival. The next year, Melinda interned at WSET ABC13 and WDBJ7 in Lynchburg. After graduation, Melinda worked at ABC13 as a multimedia journalist, covering everything from a Lynchburg teen's kidnapping in the Philippines to an appearance by Presidential candidate Herman Cain.

Most recently, Melinda also spent two years in Montana at KFBB ABC FOX Montana News as a weekend weather forecaster, reporter and producer. While she lived in Big Sky Country, Melinda had the chance to cover stories ranging from Montana's ghost towns to the special election for U.S. Congress in May 2017. She is thankful for her time out West and she definitely misses the sunsets there!

Now, Melinda is happy to call the Two Virginias her new home. You can catch her anchoring on weekdays at 5 p.m. and co-anchoring the 6 p.m. news with Rick Douglas.

If you have any story ideas, please e-mail her at: mzosh@wvva.com. If you see her out and about in Bluefield, don't hesitate to say hello as well!