Construction set to start on new Beckley Police headquarters

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The city of Beckley is closing an uptown parking lot ahead of construction on a new police headquarters.



The lot located next to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG project) along Leslie C. Gates Drive will no longer be accessible to the public. Beckley Police announced Wednesday the parking pay box had been removed ahead of the upcoming construction.



Construction on the project comes after a Common Council vote in October to approve up to $8 million for the project. The new state-of-the-art headquarters will replace the Prince Street building where the department is currently headquartered for the last 40 years.



City leaders cited a roof leakage and crumbling support structure as a driving reason behind the move. During construction, Beckley Police advise drivers to make use of parking on Neville Street.



Leaders hope the building will be operational by late 2018.