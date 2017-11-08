James Monroe and Shady Spring prepare for State Volleyball Tournament

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

James Monroe blew through its section and region to make it to Charleston for the third time in the last 4 years. This is a experienced group led by several seniors who won a state title when they were freshman back in 2014. This group knows just how important this trip to Charleston will be this weekend, and they want to end their careers the same way they started it. "They especially over the last week and a half have shown more determination, more grit, more heart than any team I've ever seen. They want it bad. Especially my seniors, its their last year and they want to go out on a high note. They all want it" said head coach LIndsey MIller. "I want to win bad. We can't be cocky going in there. We just to have confidence in ourselves and can't let our nerves get the best of us" said senior Jessica King.

Over to the other Class AA team that will be making the trip to the Charleston Civic Center. Shady Spring also came out of the same region and section as James Monroe. This group is making its first appearance in the state tournament in quite some time. No one on this current Tiger team has ever played in the state tournament and they hope to digest the big game situation and play for a title. "I'm sure the girls are going to be awestruck. But, this is what we worked so hard for. Hopefully they can keep our goal in mind, stay focused, and do their job" said head coach Kelly Williams. "I'm so excited. I'm ready for our team to play to the best of our ability. Just to play together and work hard" said senior Brooklyn Cook.

AA Quarterfinals

Shady Spring vs. Bridgeport 10 am Friday

James Monroe vs. Robert C. Byrd 3 pm Friday

Semifinals at 6:30 Friday

Championship at Noon Saturday