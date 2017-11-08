Bluefield College making strikes in Lusk's 1st year

Bluefield, VA

Bluefield College will also have their season finale on Saturday afternoon. The Rams will make the short trip to Pikeville. The Tigers are 4-6 on the season and 2-3 in the division. While the Rams will travel at 6-4 on the year and 4-1 in the league. These two have had quite the history ever since Bluefield entered the league. These two have played several close games with the Tigers coming out on top every time. Even though the last 3 have been decided by 7 points or less. The Rams have improved so much in Dewey Lusk's first year. They've had their first winning season, and their first shot at the playoffs. After last week's loss at Reinhardt, they know exactly where they need to go from here. "We have to get bigger, stronger, and faster. We have to recruit some more, but you still can't lose sight. Its been a great year and we have gotten better. Now we know where we have to go and what we need to do to get there" said Lusk.