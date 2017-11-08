Concord to end the season on Saturday

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The 2017 season will come to a end for Concord this Saturday. The Mountain Lions will make the trek to the state of Ohio to take on Urbana. As this team starts to build for next season.

The Mountain Lions will head into this weekend's contest at 2-8 and 1-8 in the Mountain East. While the Blue Knights will host at 4-6 on the season and 3-6 in the league. Concord is very young at many positions across the board especially on the offensive side of the ball. They will only be losing 12 seniors and 5 starters from this years team. They know the campaign has not gone completely as planned, but they know they can end on a high note on Saturday, and build towards 2018. "At this point of the season you are going to have everything that your ever going to have in. You have a large menu to choose from. So we will be able to pick and choose how we attack both offensively and defensively and get after them" said head coach Paul Price.