West Virginia technical students to work on state parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia education and parks officials have signed a compact authorizing the state high schools' career and technical education students to design and carry out projects at state parks near them.

According to the state agencies, more than 24,000 students will complete needed restorations and updates including construction; repairing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; and restoring bath houses

Sam England, chief of the parks and recreation section of the Division of Natural Resources, says their needs now at times simply outnumber their resources.

Schools Superintendent Steven Paine says the partnership will provide students with opportunities to gain practical experience and leadership skills

Associated Superintendent Kathy D'Antoni says projects can range from building bridges and picnic tables to reconstructing bathrooms and benches to redesigning a park feature.

