James Monroe ROTC students honor vets in annual program

The students involved in the JR ROTC program at James Monroe High School and Monroe County Technical Center took the time to honor local veterans in their annual Military Review.

This year, the cadets celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first world war.

The Senior Army Instructor, Scott Womack, says the program is always a great way to connect the student with the veterans in their community

"Students have really enjoyed it because of the veterans and there's not a lot of opportunity for youth to connect with older people in the county, Womack said. "and this has given them the opportunity to see the veterans as human beings, as funny guys."

As a part of the "Honor a Veteran Service Project" students will have the chance to interview a local veteran and publish a news article about his life.