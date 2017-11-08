James Monroe ROTC students honor vets in annual program - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

James Monroe ROTC students honor vets in annual program

Posted:
By Alexis Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The students involved in the JR ROTC program at James Monroe High School and Monroe County Technical Center took the time to honor local veterans in their annual Military Review.

This year, the cadets celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first world war.

The Senior Army Instructor, Scott Womack, says the program is always a great way to connect the student with the veterans in their community

"Students have really enjoyed it because of the veterans and there's not a lot of opportunity for youth to connect with older people in the county, Womack said. "and this has given them the opportunity to see the veterans as human beings, as funny guys."

As a part of the "Honor a Veteran Service Project" students will have the chance to interview a local veteran and publish a news article about his life.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.