Monroe Co. School Board takes second shot at school bond

The Monroe County School board has decided to give a school bond referendum a second chance, after citizens voted against a $10 million bond back in June.

In a special election on November 18th, voters will decide on the fate of a $5.8 million bond that would be used solely to fund the construction of a school that will combine Peterstown Elementary and Peterstown Middle Schools.

School Board President Danny Lively says the board cut out smaller projects for schools throughout the county, which brought down the cost of the bond by nearly half.

“So we’re still trying to serve all students," Lively said. "But the greatest need right now is that the Peterstown area needs a new school.”

The total cost of the school is roughly $22.2 million. Lively says the State Building Authority is willing to grant a total of $16.2 million, but the grant will not come unless the bond passes in mid November.

Cutting the cost of the bond means the average home owner's property tax would go up $63.96 per year for a home that cost $100,000. That is almost half the tax increase proposed in the bond referendum back in June.

But Lively says it's not just the reduced tax rate that he hopes will get citizens to vote yes this time around.

“We have tried to incorporate the resources of the community. The parents, the grandparents the businesses. We have tried to get them more actively involved in getting the word out," he said.

Lively says low voter turn out also played a factor in the bond failing, where only 17% of registered voters went to the polls.

"We didn’t walk into the meeting and say, 'This is what we want you to do.'," he said. "The attitude was 'What do you think we should do to get the word out?'"

Lively says he hopes the community can come together to get the ball rolling on a new school, a project he says would be cheaper than renovating the schools already in place.

“We probably could have done more the first time but we can go back and 'what if?' all day," Lively said. "But we know whatever it was, wasn’t enough. But the kids need it [the school] and we didn’t want to give up.”



