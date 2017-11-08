HOMETOWN HERO: Jon & Barbara Corbett

Faith it's what guides the husband and wife team-- Jon and Barbara Corbett.

“God gives us the love of people,” said Barbara

He's the assistant pastor of the Lifeline church in Hinton and she helps with the children's ministries.

The pastor says his love of giving not only comes from God but from the lessons his mother and grandmother instilled in him.

Jon: they we're volunteering at their church, different functions and woment's events. Going out with them you catch the bug.”

The couple has certainly caught the bug. They work with the fresh start program.

“It is an agency that helps transitions the reunification of parents and children who've been removed through DHHR for a variety of reasons. There's just nothing better to know you've helped a family to be back to being a family again,” said Barbara.

“Once you can talk to them and help them understand that they need to step up. To watch that reunification it's a blessing.”

What continues inspire them to good is the same faith that has guided individuals for years.

“If I call myself a Christian the definition of that is to be Christ-like so that's what we're doing at Lifeline church. That's what the churches are doing in this area is to serve and show that love to these people,” said Jon.

It is the Lord shining through them that make Jon and Barbara Corbett, Hometown Heroes.

“We love the Lord first and foremost and that he is shining out of us,” said Barbara.