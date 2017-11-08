Clear the Shelter event big hit for Greenbrier Humane Society

Over the weekend, the Greenbrier Humane Society held their 3rd annual Clear the Shelter event. As a result, 57 cats and kittens were adopted as well as 14 dogs.

Although they had tremendous success at the event, the Humane Society wants everyone to know they still have adoptions. 6 cats are available and 9 dogs. Because of the Clear the Shelter event, these animals have room at the humane society.

"These types of events helps us to actually kind of start fresh. We do a really deep clean and then we have more holes available for the animals that the Greenbrier County citizens bring in whether it be the unfortunate unwanted animals or the ones that are strays. This means we have room for them," said Executive Director for the Greenbrier Humane Society, Mereda Doss.

The Humane Society is always in need of dog and cat food, in particular kitten food, as well as non-clumping kitty litter. You can drop off donations at the Humane Society.