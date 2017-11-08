Summers County Commission explores costly towing fees

On October 27, a Summers County resident was involved in an auto accident. Despite a very short tow to his home... he was charged hundreds of dollars in towing fees.

The Summers County Commissioners spoke by phone during their meeting with Joe Yancey. Yancey first complained about the response time to his car accident. Secondly, he couldn't understand why a tow truck driver from Greenbrier County was tasked with towing his vehicle. Yancey asked via speaker phone, "Why are they not dispatched out from a Summers County address?"

9-1-1 Director Steve Lipscomb explains the challenges faced by the responders. "Well, he was in an area with very poor cell phone coverage, when he had his accident. My staff was able to speak with him, but the calls kept getting disconnected."

Like many counties, Summers uses a list of wrecker services, provided by the Public Service Commission in Charleston. Lipscomb says, "So they provide us annually, as they renew licenses, a list of all wrecker services based in the county... we use that list."

Yancey crashed only a mile from his home, so he had the rollback operator just tow his vehicle there. The reason his towing bill was over $400 is because he lives in Indian Mills, but the towing service started charging fees as soon as they departed their shop in Crawley. Commissioner Tony Williams realizes it's a recurring problem that needs to be explored. During the meeting, Williams stated, "You know, this is not our first discussion on these kinds of circumstances. This is not a new... this is an ongoing problem here."

The commissioners placed a call to the Public Service Commission concerning this situation. The PSC gave them a number to give to Yancey, so that Yancey can file a complaint, if he wishes.

