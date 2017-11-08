New I-77 tunnel safety signs

The East River and Big Walker Mountain I-77 Tunnels have new safety signs in place along the inner walls.

In the event of an emergency inside one of the tunnels, the signs will direct drivers and passengers to the nearest exit door if they must leave their vehicles.

The Big Walker Tunnel has 75 signs in each direction, and the East River one has 60each way. The goal is to ease evacuation if the need arises.

Exit doors are painted solid green with white letters, while signs indicating location of closest exit doors have a white background with green letters.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) installed the signs over the last week of October during the overnight hours.