Man arrested for making terroristic threats at Mullens church

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Police in Mullens arrested a man for making terroristic threats at a local church after he was fired from his position as choir director of a community Christmas cantata. 

Robert Cooper, 62, of Mullens was also charged with driving intoxicated. Police said Cooper was in an accident Wednesday that resulted in one person being injured. 

Bond was set $25,000 and Cooper was taken to Southern Regional Jail. 

According to police, Cooper was out on bond for a previous DUI arrest and on probation for making terroristic threats. 

