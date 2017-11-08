Beckley doctor re-opens father's clinic to help Minden, build cancer cluster case

MINDEN, W.Va. (WVVA) Annette Coffman remembers well the day she sat beside her mother in the doctor's office in 2006 and learning her days were numbered.



"It's horrible...when you know you have limited time. It's horrible."



Both residents of Minden, W.V.a, Coffman said her mother learned too late of her breast, uterine, and cervical cancer diagnosis. "She lived a year. She died in 2007."



A couple years later, Coffman's family would be dealt another devastating blow when she learned her 16-year-old son was also dealing with a tumor; this time of the brain and pituitary gland. She said he had suffered physical developmental issues as a teen.



"We always joked not to play in the yard because of the PCB in the water. But we had been told it had been taken care of."

A physician practicing out of Oak Hill at the time, the late Dr. Hassan Amjad, had a feeling it had not been taken care of.

The physician died in June, but according to his daughter, who is also a doctor, he would have patient after patient come back from Minden with cancer.



"They'll never label something as a true source. It's hard to say what comes first. But in that small population, so many people have cancer that there has to be some sort of relationship to it. You can't have a population of 300 people and 80 percent with cancer," said Dr. Ayne Amjad.



The Environment Protection Agency's (EPA) testing during the 1990's showed 16 of 70 samples in Minden above the human safety limit of the chemical PCB. But as more and more cancer diagnoses came back, residents and Dr. Hassan Amjad convinced the EPA to come back and test the soil again in June.



"Some of the creek banks tested 50 parts per million and one part per million is toxic. So it was 50 times over the toxic level," said Coffman of two homes in the flood zone.



But EPA investigators explained to Dr. Amjad that they still could not link the cases to PCB. One of the reasons she said they gave was the wide range of cancers found in Minden, while only certain cancers are closely associated with PCB.



To build the case for a cancer cluster designation, Dr. Amjad has decided to re-open her father's clinic on Church Street. Every Tuesday, she will be offering free medical services to residents of Minden.



The hope, she explained, is to not only ease the burden on those affected, but collect information and blood samples. It is data that could eventually lead to a cancer cluster designation and open up thousands of dollars in compensation for the families.



"Hopefully, we can follow some of the younger population and figure out what we need to do to treat them and maybe even help them get out of the area if necessary."