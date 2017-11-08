Jan-Care hands over big check to Bonnie's Bus

Annette Coffman remembers well the day she sat beside her mother in the doctor's office in 2006, learning her days were numbered.More >>
Breast Cancer Awareness Month may be over, but that didn't stop Bonnie's Bus from rolling through Beckley.More >>
Beckley Police have arrested a man they say stole more than $3,000 in cigarettes from local grocery store.More >>
A Princeton man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for selling heroin.More >>
Mercer County students are looking towards their futures this week as they participate in College Application and Exploration Week. The statewide initiative, sponsored by the College Foundation of West Virginia, set out to provide students K-12 with age appropriate information surrounding colleges and planning for a career.More >>
CARSWELL HOLLOW, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a stabbing in McDowell County on Tuesday.More >>
The Beckley Correctional Center has issued a warrant for arrest for an escaped inmate Bruce McCullough Jr. escaped the correctional center on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. He is about 5' 8" and weighs around 159 pounds. McCullough has brown hair and brown eyes. One distinctive thing about McCullough is that he has a number of tattoos on both arms. If apprehended or whereabouts is known, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.More >>
