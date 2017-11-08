Jan-Care hands over big check to Bonnie's Bus

Breast Cancer Awareness Month may be over, but that didn't stop Bonnie's Bus from rolling through Beckley.

The mobile mammogram unit gives women who might not otherwise be unable to pay an opportunity to be screened. Wednesday afternoon, they accepted a more than $4,000 check from Jan-Care Ambulance Service, which spent the month of October raising funds through t-shirt sales.

The occasion was celebrated at Bojangles on Harper Road.

"It reaches out to those ladies that won't come to the hospitals to get their imaging done for physical reasons or financial reasons," says Annette Brewer, Bonnie's Bus Mammographer. "We go all over the state. We are brought in by companies and by clinics. The ladies are so appreciative of us."

Bonnie's Bus is supported by West Virginia University Medicine in Morgantown.