Princeton man sentenced to federal prison for dealing heroin - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton man sentenced to federal prison for dealing heroin

Posted:
Terrance Simmons Terrance Simmons
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Princeton man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for selling heroin.

According to U.S. Attorney Carol Casto, the drug deal took place on April 20 in Princeton. Terrance Raheem Simmons, 41, previously admitted to selling narcotics to a "confidential informant working with law enforcement."

The case was investigated by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. 

