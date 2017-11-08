Mercer Co. students prepare for future in College Week

A Princeton man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for selling heroin.More >>
A Princeton man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for selling heroin.More >>
Mercer County students are looking towards their futures this week as they participate in College Application and Exploration Week. The statewide initiative, sponsored by the College Foundation of West Virginia, set out to provide students K-12 with age appropriate information surrounding colleges and planning for a career.More >>
Mercer County students are looking towards their futures this week as they participate in College Application and Exploration Week. The statewide initiative, sponsored by the College Foundation of West Virginia, set out to provide students K-12 with age appropriate information surrounding colleges and planning for a career.More >>
CARSWELL HOLLOW, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a stabbing in McDowell County on Tuesday.More >>
CARSWELL HOLLOW, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a stabbing in McDowell County on Tuesday.More >>
The Beckley Correctional Center has issued a warrant for arrest for an escaped inmate Bruce McCullough Jr. escaped the correctional center on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. He is about 5' 8" and weighs around 159 pounds. McCullough has brown hair and brown eyes. One distinctive thing about McCullough is that he has a number of tattoos on both arms. If apprehended or whereabouts is known, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.More >>
The Beckley Correctional Center has issued a warrant for arrest for an escaped inmate Bruce McCullough Jr. escaped the correctional center on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. He is about 5' 8" and weighs around 159 pounds. McCullough has brown hair and brown eyes. One distinctive thing about McCullough is that he has a number of tattoos on both arms. If apprehended or whereabouts is known, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.More >>
Here you will find a list of election results in contested races in Virginia's House of Delegates.More >>
Here you will find a list of election results in contested races in Virginia's House of Delegates.More >>
Here you will find the results for 2017 General Election in VirginiaMore >>
Here you will find the results for 2017 General Election in VirginiaMore >>
A fund has been set up for Alderson Police Officer Mac Brackenrich who was shot while off-duty. He is still in ICU at Charleston Area Medical Center. Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett tells WVVA a fund has been set up at City National Bank.More >>
A fund has been set up for Alderson Police Officer Mac Brackenrich who was shot while off-duty. He is still in ICU at Charleston Area Medical Center. Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett tells WVVA a fund has been set up at City National Bank.More >>