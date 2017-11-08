Mercer Co. students prepare for future in College Week

Mercer County students are looking towards their futures this week as they participate in College Application and Exploration Week.

The statewide initiative, sponsored by the College Foundation of West Virginia, set out to provide students K-12 with age appropriate information surrounding colleges and planning for a career.

Kindergarten students at Oakvale Elementary School dressed up as what they wanted to be when they grow up.

“I had glasses and I had an apple and a pencil in my hair," said Kindergarten student Brylan Evans, who dressed up as a teacher.

Mercer County Career and College Readiness Facilitator Courtney Gracon said it is important to instill a "college ready" attitude no matter what the students age.

“We want them to have goals to have things to look forward to and to create a college going mindset so that it’s not if they’re going to college but when they go to college,"Gracon said.

Gracon also said senior students are getting help applying to colleges.

On Thursday, November 9th students and staff are asked to wear their favorite college colors.