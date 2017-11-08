UPDATE: Victim's name released in fatal stabbing

UPDATE: West Virginia State Police have released the victim's name in the fatal stabbing that took place on Tuesday.



John Thompson is the name of the victim, according to Sgt. R.A. Daniel. He said the next of kin have been notified.



---------------------------------------------------------------



CARSWELL HOLLOW, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a stabbing in McDowell County on Tuesday.



Roy Phillips was arrested an charged with murder after State Police say they responded to a reported stabbing in Carswell Hollow, according to a press release by Welch Detachment Commander Sgt. R.A. Daniel on Wednesday.

At the residence, the release said troopers along with a McDowell County Sheriff's deputy found another man dead.



Troopers determined that the man had been stabbed at least once in the chest with a 6'dagger. Afterward, they said Phillips contacted his landlord instead of McDowell County 911. Troopers said Phillips later confessed to the crime.

The man stabbed was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released yet pending notification of family members.



According to the release, troopers said alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the stabbing.



Phllips was remanded to a McDowell County holding facility and is under arrest for 1st Degree murder.

Trooper Booth, Trooper L.F. Lee, and McDowell County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Jones responded to the scene.