Wanted Escapee in Raleigh County

The Beckley Correctional Center has issued a warrant for arrest for an escaped prisoner.

Bruce McCullough Jr. escaped the correctional center on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. He is about 5' 8" and weighs around 159 pounds. McCullough has brown hair and brown eyes. One distinctive thing about McCullough is that he has a number of tattoos on both arms.

If apprehended or whereabouts is known, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.