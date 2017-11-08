Wanted Escapee in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Wanted Escapee in Raleigh County

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
The Beckley Correctional Center has issued a warrant for arrest for an escaped prisoner. 

Bruce McCullough Jr. escaped the correctional center on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. He is about 5' 8" and weighs around 159 pounds. McCullough has brown hair and brown eyes. One distinctive thing about McCullough is that he has a number of tattoos on both arms.

If apprehended or whereabouts is known, contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.

