List of contested races in Virginia House of Delegates

Below is a list of election results in contested races in Virginia's House of Delegates.

District 1

45 of 45 precincts - 100 percent

x-Terry Kilgore, GOP (i) 14,848 - 76 percent

Alicia Kallen, Dem 4,637 - 24 percent



District 2

23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jennifer Foy, Dem 12,957 - 63 percent

Mike Makee, GOP 7,467 - 37 percent



District 3

55 of 55 precincts - 100 percent

x-Will Morefield, GOP (i) 13,565 - 78 percent

Bill Bunch, Dem 3,756 - 22 percent



District 6

41 of 41 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jeffrey Campbell, GOP (i) 16,787 - 82 percent

Kenneth Browning, Ind 3,660 - 18 percent



District 7

33 of 33 precincts - 100 percent

x-Nick Rush, GOP (i) 17,549 - 66 percent

Flourette Ketner, Dem 8,876 - 34 percent



District 8

40 of 40 precincts - 100 percent

x-Gregory Habeeb, GOP (i) 18,211 - 64 percent

Steve McBride, Dem 10,291 - 36 percent



District 9

42 of 42 precincts - 100 percent

x-Charles Poindexter, GOP (i) 16,409 - 70 percent

Stephanie Cook, Dem 6,916 - 30 percent



District 10

30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent

x-Wendy Gooditis, Dem 15,151 - 52 percent

Randall Minchew, GOP (i) 14,014 - 48 percent



District 12

34 of 35 precincts - 97 percent

x-Chris Hurst, Dem 12,376 - 54 percent

Joseph Yost, GOP (i) 10,453 - 46 percent



District 13

20 of 20 precincts - 100 percent

x-Danica Roem, Dem 11,885 - 54 percent

Robert Marshall, GOP (i) 9,980 - 46 percent



District 17

34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent

x-Christopher Head, GOP (i) 15,991 - 61 percent

Djuna Osborne, Dem 10,378 - 39 percent



District 18

31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent

x-Michael Webert, GOP (i) 16,678 - 61 percent

Tristan Shields, Dem 9,475 - 34 percent

Wilton King, Grn 1,403 - 5 percent



District 20

35 of 35 precincts - 100 percent

x-Richard Bell, GOP (i) 14,336 - 55 percent

Michele Edwards, Dem 11,190 - 43 percent

William Hammer, Lib 745 - 3 percent



District 21

19 of 20 precincts - 95 percent

x-Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Dem 12,028 - 53 percent

Ronald Villanueva, GOP (i) 10,779 - 47 percent



District 23

30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent

x-Scott Garrett, GOP (i) 17,368 - 66 percent

Natalie Short, Dem 9,049 - 34 percent



District 24

47 of 47 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ben Cline, GOP (i) 17,285 - 72 percent

John Winfrey, Ind 6,783 - 28 percent



District 25

27 of 27 precincts - 100 percent

x-Steven Landes, GOP (i) 17,675 - 58 percent

Angela Lynn, Dem 12,769 - 42 percent



District 26

24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent

x-Tony Wilt, GOP (i) 11,103 - 55 percent

Brent Finnegan, Dem 9,232 - 45 percent



District 27

22 of 22 precincts - 100 percent

Roxann Robinson, GOP (i) 14,447 - 50 percent

Larry Barnett, Dem 14,323 - 50 percent



District 28

23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent

Robert Thomas, GOP 11,832 - 50 percent

Joshua Cole, Dem 11,746 - 50 percent



District 29

25 of 25 precincts - 100 percent

x-Christopher Collins, GOP (i) 15,136 - 64 percent

Casey Turben, Dem 8,380 - 36 percent



District 30

34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent

x-Nick Freitas, GOP (i) 15,345 - 62 percent

Samuel Hixon, Dem 9,329 - 38 percent



District 31

26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent

x-Elizabeth Guzman, Dem 14,907 - 54 percent

Scott Lingamfelter, GOP (i) 12,420 - 45 percent

Nathan Larson, Ind 471 - 2 percent



District 32

24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent

x-David Reid, Dem 17,850 - 59 percent

Thomas Greason, GOP (i) 12,639 - 41 percent



District 33

31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent

x-David LaRock, GOP (i) 16,703 - 55 percent

Tia Walbridge, Dem 13,752 - 45 percent