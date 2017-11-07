List of contested races in Virginia House of Delegates

Here you will find the results for 2017 General Election in VirginiaMore >>
Here you will find a list of election results in contested races in Virginia's House of Delegates.More >>
A fund has been set up for Alderson Police Officer Mac Brackenrich who was shot while off-duty. He is still in ICU at Charleston Area Medical Center. Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett tells WVVA a fund has been set up at City National Bank.More >>
Democrat Justin Fairfax has been elected Virginia's next lieutenant governor, a position that often serves as a springboard for future gubernatorial candidates.More >>
A former Virginia news anchor whose journalist girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 has defeated a Republican incumbent for a seat in the House of Delegates.More >>
Here you will find is a list of uncontested races in Virginia's House of Delegates.More >>
