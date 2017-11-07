List of contested races in Virginia House of Delegates - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

List of contested races in Virginia House of Delegates

Posted:

Below is a list of election results in contested races in Virginia's House of Delegates.

District 1
   45 of 45 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Terry Kilgore, GOP (i) 14,848 - 76 percent
   Alicia Kallen, Dem 4,637 - 24 percent
   
District 2
   23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Jennifer Foy, Dem 12,957 - 63 percent
   Mike Makee, GOP 7,467 - 37 percent
   
District 3
   55 of 55 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Will Morefield, GOP (i) 13,565 - 78 percent
   Bill Bunch, Dem 3,756 - 22 percent
   
District 6
   41 of 41 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Jeffrey Campbell, GOP (i) 16,787 - 82 percent
   Kenneth Browning, Ind 3,660 - 18 percent
   
District 7
   33 of 33 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Nick Rush, GOP (i) 17,549 - 66 percent
   Flourette Ketner, Dem 8,876 - 34 percent
   
District 8
   40 of 40 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Gregory Habeeb, GOP (i) 18,211 - 64 percent
   Steve McBride, Dem 10,291 - 36 percent
   
District 9
   42 of 42 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Charles Poindexter, GOP (i) 16,409 - 70 percent
   Stephanie Cook, Dem 6,916 - 30 percent
   
District 10
   30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Wendy Gooditis, Dem 15,151 - 52 percent
   Randall Minchew, GOP (i) 14,014 - 48 percent
   
District 12
   34 of 35 precincts - 97 percent
   x-Chris Hurst, Dem 12,376 - 54 percent
   Joseph Yost, GOP (i) 10,453 - 46 percent
   
District 13
   20 of 20 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Danica Roem, Dem 11,885 - 54 percent
   Robert Marshall, GOP (i) 9,980 - 46 percent
   
District 17
   34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Christopher Head, GOP (i) 15,991 - 61 percent
   Djuna Osborne, Dem 10,378 - 39 percent
   
District 18
   31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Michael Webert, GOP (i) 16,678 - 61 percent
   Tristan Shields, Dem 9,475 - 34 percent
   Wilton King, Grn 1,403 - 5 percent
   
District 20
   35 of 35 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Richard Bell, GOP (i) 14,336 - 55 percent
   Michele Edwards, Dem 11,190 - 43 percent
   William Hammer, Lib 745 - 3 percent
   
District 21
   19 of 20 precincts - 95 percent
   x-Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Dem 12,028 - 53 percent
   Ronald Villanueva, GOP (i) 10,779 - 47 percent
   
District 23
   30 of 30 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Scott Garrett, GOP (i) 17,368 - 66 percent
   Natalie Short, Dem 9,049 - 34 percent
   
District 24
   47 of 47 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Ben Cline, GOP (i) 17,285 - 72 percent
   John Winfrey, Ind 6,783 - 28 percent
   
District 25
   27 of 27 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Steven Landes, GOP (i) 17,675 - 58 percent
   Angela Lynn, Dem 12,769 - 42 percent
   
District 26
   24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Tony Wilt, GOP (i) 11,103 - 55 percent
   Brent Finnegan, Dem 9,232 - 45 percent
   
District 27
   22 of 22 precincts - 100 percent
   Roxann Robinson, GOP (i) 14,447 - 50 percent
   Larry Barnett, Dem 14,323 - 50 percent
   
District 28
   23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent
   Robert Thomas, GOP 11,832 - 50 percent
   Joshua Cole, Dem 11,746 - 50 percent
   
District 29
   25 of 25 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Christopher Collins, GOP (i) 15,136 - 64 percent
   Casey Turben, Dem 8,380 - 36 percent
   
District 30
   34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Nick Freitas, GOP (i) 15,345 - 62 percent
   Samuel Hixon, Dem 9,329 - 38 percent
   
District 31
   26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent
   x-Elizabeth Guzman, Dem 14,907 - 54 percent
   Scott Lingamfelter, GOP (i) 12,420 - 45 percent
   Nathan Larson, Ind 471 - 2 percent
   
District 32
   24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent
   x-David Reid, Dem 17,850 - 59 percent
   Thomas Greason, GOP (i) 12,639 - 41 percent
   
District 33
   31 of 31 precincts - 100 percent
   x-David LaRock, GOP (i) 16,703 - 55 percent
   Tia Walbridge, Dem 13,752 - 45 percent

