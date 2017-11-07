United Way of Southern West Virginia Kicks Off Wonderland of Trees

United Way of Southern West Virginia Kicks Off Wonderland of Tre - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The United Way of Southern West Virginia kicked off one of their most popular fundraisers of the Holiday season.

The Ninth Annual Wonderland of Trees fundraiser was rolled out at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley during the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours.
There are thirty five decorated  Christmas Trees that were donated by local businesses with special gifts under each tree. 
Starting tomorrow Wednesday November eighth people can come in and pay a dollar to vote for their favorite tree. 
On Friday November seventeenth ,The people that voted are entered in the drawing for one hundred lottery tickets. 
The same day there will be an auction for all of the trees and all the gifts under the trees.

If you would like to see and possibly vote on or bid on these trees you can see them at The Crossroads Mall during their regular business hours. All the money raised will stay here and help local causes. 

