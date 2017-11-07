Fayetteville-Midland Trail to battle again in 1st round

Hico, WV

WVVA-TV

The high school football playoffs in the state of West Virginia always brings out some unique matchups at every round, and sometimes it can renew a rivalry. We'll get to see one of those in our area on Saturday afternoon. As Midland Trail will host Fayetteville for the 2nd time this season.

The Patriots will come in as the 3 seed in Class A. They will face a Pirate team that is limping into the postseason at 14. Midland Trail rolled past Fayetteville by 41 points back on October 13. This Patriot squad has been led by the legs and shoulders of Thomas Ferris. But recently this team has started to employ its other weapons. They know they dominated the Pirates just a few weeks ago, but they know they would love to do it once again. "By the time you get to this point of the season, you are who you are and your opponents are who they are. You can throw in some wrinkles and stuff like that, but we feel very comfortable where we're at, very confident" said head coach Frank Issacs. "Just because you beat a team once, doesn't mean anything. Anybody can win on any given Saturday at this point. so keep your head on a swivel and stay confident, but adding that it's Fayetteville, just adds an extra boost and an extra bit of excitement" said junior Hunter Jones.

Fayetteville has been struggling heading into the 2nd season. The Pirates have lost 4 out of their last 5, with two of those coming against teams on the outside of the top 16 in their classes. The green and white have been on the wrong side of the injured list the past few games only suiting up less than 20 players. They know what happened to them just a couple weeks ago, and they'll be heading into Saturday afternoon with revenge on their minds. "It's one game at a time and you know we're just very fortunate and happy to be in the playoffs and they're ready to play. So it's a good experience and it's a good opportunity for our kids, especially our younger kids to experience that. so we're going to make the best of it" said head coach David Moneypenny.

"Puts a lot of pressure on us you know. We just got to go out and do our thing and play like we have been. We're getting better and better every week. We don't want to have that happen again. We want to go out there and play better than what we did, because we know we're better than that" said senior Dustin Bailey.