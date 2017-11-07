James Monroe prepares for a different Winfield

Lindside, WV

WVVA-TV

A year ago, James Monroe was the talk of the state after their run to the Class AA semifinals. This year the Mavericks are in a similar position once again, even as the same seed. But this time around, they know their road will be much different.

Monroe drew the number 6 seed once again. For the 2nd straight year, will host Winfield in the opening round. The Mavericks have a 1-2 record against playoff teams. While the Generals have a 1-3 mark against the field. A year ago, James Monroe was able to get the best of Winfield in a thrilling game, but this time around they know things will be different. The Generals are averaging over 45 points per game in their wins this season, and the Mavericks know they'll be tough to tame. "They got a lot of kids back. They lost some key parts but for the most part, but they're all back. Like I told someone the other day, they're a year older and a little bit stronger because I'm sure they've been in the weightroom, but its going to be a tough challenge" said head coach John Mustain. "They have a lot of kids back from last year so obviously its a solid team. Coming off a tough loss to Mingo which is another tough team so they're going to come in here chomping at the bit to get us back from last year" said senior Grant Mohler.