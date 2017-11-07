James Monroe prepares for a different Winfield

The high school football playoffs in the state of West Virginia always brings out some unique matchups at every round, and sometimes it can renew a rivalryMore >>
The high school football playoffs in the state of West Virginia always brings out some unique matchups at every round, and sometimes it can renew a rivalryMore >>
A year ago, James Monroe was the talk of the state after their run to the Class AA semifinalsMore >>
A year ago, James Monroe was the talk of the state after their run to the Class AA semifinalsMore >>
Narrows got the top seed in Region 1CMore >>
Narrows got the top seed in Region 1CMore >>
The competition in the state of Virginia in Class 2A will be a intense as its ever beenMore >>
The competition in the state of Virginia in Class 2A will be a intense as its ever beenMore >>
Week 11 Plays of the WeekMore >>
Week 11 Plays of the WeekMore >>
It is now time for the 2017 high school football playoffsMore >>
It is now time for the 2017 high school football playoffsMore >>
Graham will also be at Mitchell Stadium this weekendMore >>
Graham will also be at Mitchell Stadium this weekendMore >>
West Virginia had some big news todayMore >>
West Virginia had some big news todayMore >>
High school football playoff first round times and dates have been announced.More >>
High school football playoff first round times and dates have been announced.More >>
Virginia Tech saw its hopes for the College Football Playoff, and the ACC Coastal Division crown come to a end on Saturday nightMore >>
Virginia Tech saw its hopes for the College Football Playoff, and the ACC Coastal Division crown come to a end on Saturday nightMore >>