DECISION 2017: Virginia Election results

Here you will find the results for 2017 General Election in Virginia

Statewide Races (2452 precincts of 2566 reporting)

Governor

Candidate Votes Percent
Ralph S. Northam 
Democratic
 1,290,462 53.42
Edward "Ed" Gillespie
Republican
 1,096,415 45.39
Clifford D. Hyra
Libertarian
 27,522 1.14
Write In 1,161 0.05

Lieutenant Governor

Candidate Votes Percent
Justin E. Fairfax
Democratic
 1,243,113 52.28
Jill H. Vogal
Republican
 1,132,906 47.64
Write In 1,880 0.08

Attorney General

Candidate Votes Percent
Mark R. Herring
Democratic
 1,258,900 52.90
John D. Adams
Republican
 1,119,039 47.02
Write In 1,925 0.08

House of Delegates (District 3) Bland, Tazewell counties(55 of 55 precincts reporting)

Candidate Votes Percent
W.C. "Bill" Bunch, Jr.
Democratic
 3,755 21.63
James "Will" Morefield
Republican
 13,564 78.14
Write In 40 0.23

House of Delegates (District 6) Carroll, Wythe counties (41 of 41 precincts reporting)

Candidate Votes Percent
Jeffrey L. Campbell
Republican
 16,787 81.43
Kenneth D. Browning
Republican
 3,660 17.75
Write In 137 0.81

House of Delegates (District 12) Giles County  (34 of 35 precincts reporting)

Candidate Votes Percent
Chris L. Hurst
Democratic
 11,848 53.51
Joseph R. Yost
Republican
 10,258 46.33
Write In 36 0.16

Some local races

  • Bland County, Virginia 

Member Board of Supervisors (DISTRICT 2)Results by Precinct

3 precincts of 3 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Stephen L. Kelley  533 98.16%
Write In  10 1.84%

Member Board of Supervisors (DISTRICT 4)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Karen Harless Hodock  321 58.05%
Keith Patrick Costello  232 41.95%
Write In  0 0.00%

Member School Board (DISTRICT 2)Results by Precinct

3 precincts of 3 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
G. L. "Gerry" Schepers  460 96.03%
Write In  19 3.97%

Member School Board (DISTRICT 4)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Jerri E. Harman  244 44.61%
Sharon A. Puckett  303 55.39%
Write In  0 0.00%
  • Tazewell County, Virginia

Member Board of Supervisors (SOUTHERN DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 6 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
D. M. "Mike" Hymes  1,457 60.96%
Matthew W. "Matt" Wynn  922 38.58%
Write In  11 0.46%

Member Board of Supervisors (WESTERN DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

5 precincts of 5 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
N. Regina Sayers  787 36.69%
Tom A. Lester, Jr.  1,356 63.22%
Write In  2 0.09%

Member School Board (SOUTHERN DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 6 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
B. Irene Mullins  2,018 96.14%
Write In  81 3.86%

Member School Board (WESTERN DISTRICT)Results by Precinct

5 precincts of 5 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
N. Chris Moir  1,586 96.77%
Write In  53 3.23%

*unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections

