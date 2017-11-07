List of uncontested races in Virginia House of Delegates - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

List of uncontested races in Virginia House of Delegates

Posted:
RICHMOND, VA (AP) -

Below is a list of uncontested races in Virginia's House of Delegates :

House of Delegates - District 4
   Todd Pillion (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 5
   Israel O'Quinn (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 11
   Sam Rasoul (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 14
   Danny Marshall (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 15
   Todd Gilbert (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 16
   Les Adams (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 19
   Terry Austin (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 22
   Kathy Byron (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 35
   Mark Keam (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 36
   Kenneth Plum (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 37
   David Bulova (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 39
   Vivian Watts (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 41
   Eileen Filler-Corn (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 43
   Mark Sickles (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 44
   Paul Krizek (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 45
   Mark Levine (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 46
   Charniele Herring (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 47
   Patrick Hope (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 48
   R. C. Sullivan (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 52
   Luke Torian (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 57
   David Toscano (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 61
   Thomas Wright (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 63
   Lashrecse Aird (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 70
   Delores McQuinn (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 71
   Jeff Bourne (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 75
   Roslyn Tyler (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 76
   Chris Jones (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 78
   James Leftwich (i), GOP
House of Delegates - District 79
   Steve Heretick (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 80
   Matthew James (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 90
   Joseph Lindsey (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 92
   Jeion Ward (i), Dem
House of Delegates - District 95

