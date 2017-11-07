List of uncontested races in Virginia House of Delegates

Below is a list of uncontested races in Virginia's House of Delegates :

House of Delegates - District 4

Todd Pillion (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 5

Israel O'Quinn (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 11

Sam Rasoul (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 14

Danny Marshall (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 15

Todd Gilbert (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 16

Les Adams (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 19

Terry Austin (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 22

Kathy Byron (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 35

Mark Keam (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 36

Kenneth Plum (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 37

David Bulova (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 39

Vivian Watts (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 41

Eileen Filler-Corn (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 43

Mark Sickles (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 44

Paul Krizek (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 45

Mark Levine (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 46

Charniele Herring (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 47

Patrick Hope (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 48

R. C. Sullivan (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 52

Luke Torian (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 57

David Toscano (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 61

Thomas Wright (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 63

Lashrecse Aird (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 70

Delores McQuinn (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 71

Jeff Bourne (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 75

Roslyn Tyler (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 76

Chris Jones (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 78

James Leftwich (i), GOP

House of Delegates - District 79

Steve Heretick (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 80

Matthew James (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 90

Joseph Lindsey (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 92

Jeion Ward (i), Dem

House of Delegates - District 95