Rupert Elementary School has ground breaking for new school

Here you will find is a list of uncontested races in Virginia's House of Delegates.More >>
Polls have closed in Virginia's hard-fought governor's race. But in New Jersey the polls remain open until 8 p.m. as voters in both states choose new governors.More >>
The students of Rupert Elementary School now have a new school to look forward after a long-time-coming groundbreaking ceremony.More >>
Some call him 'the heart' of Heart of God Ministries in Beckley.More >>
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BAR-H) christened a new oncology center on Tuesday.More >>
A police department in West Virginia is looking for its K9 dog, who wandered off from his kennel.More >>
Summers County dispatch has confirmed that a shooting in Hinton, WV was a self-inflicted incident.More >>
Today an elementary school in McDowell County held a Career Day for its second-graders. And students seemed very interested in learning about the places they'll go as they grow older. Fall River Elementary held their yearly Career Day on Monday. Professionals from multiple vocations were on-hand to speak to the students.More >>
