Rupert Elementary School has ground breaking for new school

The students of Rupert Elementary School now have a new school to look forward after a long-time-coming groundbreaking ceremony.

"It is a huge day. I mean it's really beyond description. You look at all the children and those teachers and this community, they're getting a brand new school. It's a joyous day," said Greenbrier County of Schools Superintendent, Jeff Bryant.

"It is so very exciting for the kids to have a new school and be able to get a new school and be able to be participating," added Principal of Rupert Elementary School, Jenny Harden.

With the new school come the basic necessities they were missing.

"Safety and they'll be able to have air conditioning and heating, and they'll be able to have more seat time because we won't be having time with putting coats on, taking coats off and traveling from building to building," Harden informed.

"It places these students in a safe environment. Never will they have to worry about the flood waters coming into their school. They don't have to live in that fear. No longer do they have to walk between buildings in inclement weather. They're all under one roof," Bryant added.

Looking forward makes looking back less painful because no one can forget the floods.

"It was devastating and to go into the school and have things that you had to throw out and had to clean and to move from that to finding out we were going to get a new school and close that school and all be contained in one building is just too exciting," Harden remembered.

"Day one after the flood, hand helping hands were there. The school has come dramatically forward in a positive passion and now they have this to move toward that positive future," said Bryant.

Greenbrier County Schools has a goal of November 2018 for the opening of the new school.

