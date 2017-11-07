Spirit of Beckley dinner to honor Heart of God Ministries leader

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Some would call him the heart of Heart of God Ministries in Beckley. Sunday after Sunday, hundreds turn out to hear Bishop Fred T. Simms at the church located on South Kanawha Street in Beckley.



Bishop Simms is being honored as the 2017 YMCA Spirit of Beckley recipient for his extraordinary work in the community -- for everything from his work helping to feed hundreds of children through the church's annual summer camp to outreach efforts for those battling addiction.



"He tries to find that nugget within people and say I'm going to reach that like a piece of coal and make it a diamond. He maybe puts some pressure on it, gives it some support, but he says I'm going to take this nugget and make it shine," explained one of the church's parishioners, Dr. Marshall Washington.



The bishop presides over a church with one of the biggest outreach efforts in the community with several teams dedicated to everything from making sure the food pantry is always stocked to helping those who are lost spiritually find a home at church.



"He leads by example. We see that in our addiction ministry, our food pantry ministry, our males to mold ministry, and our female rights of passage ministry," said Jeanette Thomas, another parishioner.



It is Bishop Simms voice and willingness to listen, explains Dr. Washington, that always brings people back.



"He makes individuals feel like they're the only people he's speaking to when he's talking on Sunday. He makes that message really pinpoint and hit your heart so you do some correction about whatever is going on in your life."



The YMCA's Spirit of Beckley dinner honoring Bishop Simms will be held on Monday, December 11, at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley. The campaign raises money for the Y's youth activities.



To contribute, call CEO Jay Rist at the Y's location in Uptown Beckley or visit their website at https://secure2.convio.net/ymca/site/Donation2?df_id=2261&2261.donation=form1