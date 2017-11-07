BAR-H opens new oncology center - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

BAR-H opens new oncology center

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BAR-H) christened a new oncology center on Tuesday. 

During an afternoon ribbon-cutting, hospital staff and stakeholders toured the new infusion suite and oncology center located inside BAR-H's main hospital on Stanaford Road. 

Hospital leaders at the ceremony touted the new addition as a place where patients will be able to not only get a diagnosis and biopsy, but chemotherapy and infusion treatments. 

"Initially, when they don't know what the mass is, they need to get a biopsy and treatment done. It consolidates all the treatment in one place so they can get a diagnosis and treatment," explained Dr. Ragneel Bijjula. 

Dr. Bijjula also happens to be one of two new physicians hired by the hospital that specializes in oncology. 

