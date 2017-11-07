Trump backs Gillespie by Twitter on Election day

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - President Donald Trump is vouching for Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie by Twitter during his overseas trip to Asia.

The president is tweeting from Seoul, South Korea at the start of Election day in Virginia. Gillespie, the Republican candidate, is in a tight contest against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Trump says Gillespie will "turn around the high crime and poor economic performance" of Virginia. The president is accusing Northam of being "weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS" and opposed to the second amendment.

Polls show a tight race to succeed Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Virginia is the only Southern state that Trump lost last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.