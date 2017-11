A police department in West Virginia is looking for its K9 dog, who wandered off from his kennel.

The city of Huntington says in a news release that the male police dog escaped in the Prichard area of Wayne County on Saturday.

Huntington police are asking the public to contact them if Rudy is spotted. He is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois.

